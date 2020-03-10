SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A Salisbury police officer has been suspended without pay after allegedly threatening an acquaintance while off-duty last year, police said Tuesday.
In a news release, officials said the officer, identified only as Officer Brown, invited a 39-year-old acquaintance over to his home in late October 2019 to talk about some work on a vehicle the victim hadn’t finished.
During that meeting, police said the two got into an argument and Brown displayed a handgun and threatened the victim. It’s unclear if the firearm belonged to Brown or the police department.
The victim reported the incident to the police department on December 17, at which point the department started an internal investigation and suspended Brown with pay.
Delaware State Police investigated the incident, and on Monday a grand jury handed down an indictment with charges of aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Brown turned himself in to police Tuesday.
The case is still under investigation.