BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured after reportedly being attacked by a group of juveniles outside a north Baltimore church Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street around 4:10 p.m. for a report of unruly juveniles. When they arrived, they found a group had attacked a person.

Medics treated the victim for their injuries; it’s unclear how badly they were hurt.

Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed a large police presence outside New Antioch Church.

No arrests have been made, police said.

