BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to 3100 block of Liberty Heights Avenue near Wabash Avenue.
#Breaking Evidence markers in the street, traffic being rerouted, detectives on scene at a #homicide at Liberty Heights & Wabash. BPD Officer came upon scene to find a man w gunshot wounds who died at a local hospital. MiniVan in pic is straddling median. #baltimore pic.twitter.com/7a2hgCOPaT
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) March 10, 2020
They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.