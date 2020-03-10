  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Crime, Fatal, Local News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 3100 block of Liberty Heights Avenue near Wabash Avenue.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply