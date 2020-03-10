Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Monday night.
The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. near the intersections of Smith and Bryant avenues in Lansdowne. Officers reportedly searched the area and found evidence of a shooting but no victims.
Later officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Police said they confirmed the 27-year-old woman was injured in the shooting.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.