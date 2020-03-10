Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a year after Kevon Dix was gunned down in northeast Baltimore, police are still searching for his killer.
Dix was shot in the 5900 block of Bertram Avenue around 10:23 p.m. on April 24, 2019. He died on the scene.
Police have yet to identify a suspect in the Morgan State University student and aspiring singer and actor’s death.
Police and Dix’s family canvassed the neighborhood where Dix died on Tuesday looking for witnesses and new information.