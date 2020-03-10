  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, NFL, Ravens, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Ravens Offensive Lineman Marshal Yanda will reportedly retire.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he is expected to make the announcement later this week.

Yanda is an eight time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

He was drafted by the Ravens in 2007, and has spent his entire career in Baltimore.

Comments

Leave a Reply