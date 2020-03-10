Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Ravens Offensive Lineman Marshal Yanda will reportedly retire.
According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he is expected to make the announcement later this week.
Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire and will make an announcement this week, a league source said. Yanda, 35, is one of three guards in NFL history to earn at least eight Pro Bowls as a guard and win a Super Bowl.
Yanda is an eight time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.
He was drafted by the Ravens in 2007, and has spent his entire career in Baltimore.