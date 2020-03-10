  • WJZ 13On Air

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — You’ll soon be able to enjoy two Hampden favorites outside of the city.

The Charmery and The Food Market are expanding into Howard County.

The two restaurants join a long list of new spots that will all be part of the Merriweather District.

The Charmery, of course, serving up sweet creations at three locations; this will be its fifth location after another new spot opens in Fed Hill.

The Food Market is on The Avenue, serving up brunch and dinner.

Its new Columbia location will also offer lunch.

