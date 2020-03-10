



American University is temporarily moving all classes online following spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

Effective immediately, spring break will be extended through Tuesday, March 17. Classes will be canceled for those two days.

On March 18, all American University classes and instruction will move fully online until April 3.

In-person classes will resume on April 6, unless the situation changes.

The Washington College of Law will also begin classes online on March 23 through April 3.

“During this time, our campus will remain open and operational. Core functions and services for our students, such as the Counseling Center and academic advising, will remain available and will also be accessible remotely,” the university said in their announcement.

The University System of Maryland is asking all Maryland state colleges to keep their students off-campus for at least two weeks after spring break. During those two weeks or longer, they should be prepared to teach remotely.

Spring break for USM runs March 14 to March 22.

During those two weeks, or longer if necessary, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.

American isn’t the first college to make this move. Harvard University will switch to online-only classes on March 23 for an indefinite amount of time. Ohio State also canceled its face-to-face instruction through March 30.

Several universities have ended their study abroad programs in affected countries.

Towson University is canceling all university classes for the rest of the week starting Wednesday on all of its campuses to prepare for potential remote teaching, learning and working after spring break.

They currently have nine students, and a staff member self-quarantining after they attended the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C. where at least two attendees tested positive for coronavirus.

No one on TU’s campus has tested positive for the virus, the university said.

TU said the campus will remain open even if in-person classes are restricted after the TU spring break.