



Governor Larry Hogan confirmed Wednesday evening three new cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

The State of Maryland now has 12 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

One of the most recent patients is a Montgomery Country resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain. He is not hospitalized.

Another patient is a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the recent American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington D.C. He is not hospitalized.

The third patient is a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s whose travel history is under investigation. He is currently hospitalized.

The Maryland Department of Health has notified local officials regarding these cases and begun investigating potential exposure risk to the community.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Hogan said:

“Marylanders should be taking this pandemic very seriously. All Marylanders need to understand that there may be significant disruption to your everyday lives for a period of time. We will continue tracking this and will be receiving and providing Marylanders with almost constant, up-to-the-minute information. I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus, because our highest priority is keeping our residents safe.”

Earlier Wednesday Gov. Hogan announced that a Montana resident visiting from Anne Arundel County tested positive for coronavirus. While this will be classified as a Montana case, the Maryland and Anne Arundel County Health Departments are taking the lead.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.