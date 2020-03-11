Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High school students looking for a prom dress- listen up!
The Priceless Gown Project returns to Baltimore for its 16th Anniversary Boutique Event this Sunday.
High school junior and senior students can pick up a free gown at the Lord Baltimore Hotel between 1 and 5 p.m.
The event will include mini-makeovers, inspirational speakers, music and entertainment throughout the day.
All students have to do is present a valid school ID card, a letter from their principal or guidance counselor or a current report card to prove they are still in high school.
Parents or guardians can go with students, but can’t go for them. The only way to get a free dress is for the student to be there.
For detailed information, check out their event page.