BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High school students looking for a prom dress- listen up!

The Priceless Gown Project returns to Baltimore for its 16th Anniversary Boutique Event this Sunday.

High school junior and senior students can pick up a free gown at the Lord Baltimore Hotel between 1 and 5 p.m.

The event will include mini-makeovers, inspirational speakers, music and entertainment throughout the day.

All students have to do is present a valid school ID card, a letter from their principal or guidance counselor or a current report card to prove they are still in high school.

Parents or guardians can go with students, but can’t go for them. The only way to get a free dress is for the student to be there.

For detailed information, check out their event page. 

 

