



Some doctors say they’re running out of the necessary supplies to help treat sick patients amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Scott Poulton, a primary care physician in Baltimore County, said he’s down to about 20 masks and is concerned.

Poulton said if he runs out, he won’t have the necessary supplies to give to patients who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“It’s scary,” Poulton said. “I mean, without the right equipment, I feel like I’m at risk… and without being able to see people, I feel like they are at risk.”

Poulton said he’s dreading the moment when he runs out of the necessary supplies to help treat sick patients.

“We’ve tried to get supplies from a medical supplier, we can’t get them,” he said. “We’ve tried to get supplies on the internet and did get something that said they seemed to be available, but the order never came through.”

The coronavirus outbreak has created a surge in demand. Some store shelves have been cleaned off. Hand sanitizers and Chloraox wipes are scarce. This has also become an ideal environment for price gouging.

According to a consumer advocacy group, face mask prices surged 166 percent online. Amazon was even forced to block some third-parties from selling the overpriced items.

Poulton said other doctors have told him they’re also running low on critical supplies. Poulton said he hopes it doesn’t affect patients who desperately need care.

“The biggest problem for me is we can’t get supplies to put over the patient, we can’t get masks to put over the patient’s mouth or the masks we are supposed to be wearing to try to decrease the spread to us,” Poulton said.