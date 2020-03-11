Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after one person was killed when a car crashed into the side of a building in northwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Labyrinth Road.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. There were no other vehicles involved in this crash and the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team are investigating.