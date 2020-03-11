Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of their move, BARCS is waiving adoption fees for all cats and dogs at their Stockholm Street location.
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is set to move locations next month.
For the month of March, you can adopt any of their available animals for free. The only cost would be a $10 license fee for anyone who lives in Baltimore City.
As of Wednesday, BARCS is set to move mid-April and may close for a few days while they move.
For a full list of adoptable pets, click here.