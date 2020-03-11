Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (WJZ) — The sports world has also been impacted by the coronavirus.
INDIANAPOLIS (WJZ) — The sports world has also been impacted by the coronavirus.
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday it would play its men’s basketball tournament without fans in Indianapolis.
NCAA Won’t Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak
Maryland is scheduled to play in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
This comes just hours after the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be played without fans.