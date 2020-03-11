Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are hoping the public can help them identify two alleged burglars caught on camera inside a Dundalk movie theater after hours, making themselves snacks and stealing candy.
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are hoping the public can help them identify two alleged burglars caught on camera inside a Dundalk movie theater after hours, making themselves snacks and stealing candy.
A county police officer on patrol around 3 a.m. on February 17, came across an unlocked door at the Flagship Cinemas Eastpoint in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue.
Surveillance cameras caught two burglars on video. The pair were seen making themselves snacks at the concession stand, stealing candy and electronics, police said. They also spray the fire extinguishers inside one of the theaters before leaving.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.