ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A dozen Maryland residents that were on the Grand Princess cruise line docked off the coast of California, must be tested for coronavirus before they return home.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he was contacted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to see if the 12 Maryland residents could return to their home state, if they weren’t showing signs or symptoms of coronavirus.

“We want these Marylanders to be able to come home,” Hogan said. “however, we want to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

Hogan said they must be tested before they return. All who are cleared or test negative will be transported back to Maryland.

Most of the Grand Princess cruise passengers are set to be quarantined on military bases in Texas and Georgia to be examined and tested.

