



Three Maryland schools announced Wednesday they have closed the rest of the week after people affiliated with those schools had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

Prince George’s County Public Schools said Eleanor Roosevelt High School and College Park Academy will be closed March 12-13 for cleaning and sanitizing.

The school system said that an individual affiliated with both schools had close contact with someone who traveled to a country under a high-risk COVID-19 warning.

The schools will reopen on March 16.

WBOC reports that the Salisbury School is closed for the rest of the week after a family from the school was notified they had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus on a domestic flight home at the end of the school’s winter break.

According to WBOC, school officials said all members of the family remain healthy and have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Salisbury School will undergo a deep cleaning while students are away, according to WBOC.

Governor Larry Hogan confirmed Wednesday evening three new cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

The State of Maryland now has 12 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

