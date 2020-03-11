Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fugitive is in custody after being on the run since 2016, Baltimore ATF said Wednesday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fugitive is in custody after being on the run since 2016, Baltimore ATF said Wednesday.
Deaven Cherry was arrested in Baltimore County earlier Wednesday morning. He is federally indicted for his role in the Hillside Enterprise gang from Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood- including his alleged involvement in murdering two people.
This indictment specifically alleges that Cherry was involved in the murder of two people, and incidents of attempted murders and aggravated assaults are also alleged against him.
19 other co-defendants in this gang have pled guilty, agents said, but they were still looking for Cherry until now.