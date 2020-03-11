ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — To help businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced he will extend business-related tax filing deadlines.
The June 1 extension applies to certain business returns with due dates during March, April and May 2020 for business filing sales and use tax, withholding tax and admissions and amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.
If the IRS extends its April 15 filing deadline for corporate and individual income tax returns, Maryland will conform to the decision of the IRS.
“Our state’s top priority is safeguarding public health for Marylanders, but we must also protect the financial health of our economy,” said Comptroller Franchot. “This extension will provide much-needed relief to our business owners as they adjust to changes in consumer behavior, tourism trends and employee workforce output. Maryland will also extend our corporate and individual income tax return filing deadlines if the IRS announces an extension.”
Business taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties.