BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Thursday, federal courts in Maryland will begin restricting entry due to coronavirus concerns.
This applies to federal courthouses in Baltimore and Greenbelt, Maryland, and federal probation offices.
Anyone who has traveled to Washington state, New Rochelle, New York, and several countries where the virus is rampant in the last 14 days.
People who have been asked to self-quarantine will also be restricted.
Gov. Hogan announced Wednesday three more positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.
There are now 12 cases statewide.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.