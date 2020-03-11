ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan laid out a new set of guidelines and actions to avoid the spread of coronavirus amongst Maryland residents over 60.
The Village at Rockville, where one of the first positive cases in Maryland was confirmed, will have its staff, residents and family members of residents be tested, as well as anyone there who wants to be tested.
The Maryland Health Benefits Exchange is establishing a special enrollment period through Maryland Health Connection specifically for the coronavirus, though the federal marketplace is not offering this.
“We wanted to do so to give peace of mind to Maryland residents.” Gov. Hogan said.
The state is issuing an order that effective immediately, longterm care facilities- including nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement communities- will have restricted access to essential visits only.
They are also prohibiting all nonessential visits, and all staff is prohibited from any international travel- as well as recommending that these facilities actively screen all individuals entering, and restrict entry to anyone who is showing respiratory symptoms or anyone with any possible exposure.
All state veteran facilities will be required to follow the same guidelines, including the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
