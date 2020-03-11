  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

The resident is a woman in her 70s who was told she had been in close contact with a confirmed case. She was tested at an Anne Arundel County hospital.

The governor said this classifies as a Montana case, but Maryland Health and Anne Arundel County Health is leading the investigation.

“Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana,” said Governor Hogan. “I continue to urge Marylanders to stay informed, and follow the guidance we have issued. We want to emphasize that if you are concerned about symptoms, please call your healthcare provider. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

He emphasized that if someone is concerned about possible symptoms, to call their health care provider.

More than 1,000 cases have been detected in the U.S. across more than 35 states.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. 

