WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The NBA announced Wednesday it is suspending its season until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports.
According to CBS Sports, games that are in action Wednesday night will finish as planned.
The Washington Wizards were scheduled to play their next game in Boston against the Celtics on Friday, March 13, at TD Garden.
The Wizards were in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The team was behind the Orlando Magic by 5 1/2 games.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the number of identified coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital reached 10 and officials recommended gatherings of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled.