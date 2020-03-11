



The NCAA is limiting attendance at its events during March Madness, amid concerns of coronavirus as more cases pop up across the country.

The NCAA president said in a tweet Wednesday that all Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only allow the essential staff inside with limited family attendance.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

Last year, the Terrapins men’s and women’s basketball programs made it to the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Both teams are likely to make it back to the big dance this year. Right now, the men’s program is ranked No. 12, and the women’s program is ranked No. 4.

In the past, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, University of Virginia, Georgetown, George Washington and George Mason have made it to the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

This idea has trended around college sports events over the last few weeks. Johns Hopkins did not allow fans at the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament last week as it hosted the first two rounds.

“We have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” the University’s athletic website said, citing guidelines about large gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This came after the New York City-based Yeshiva University had a student test positive for coronavirus earlier in the week, leading a Baltimore County hotel to cancel the team’s rooms Thursday.