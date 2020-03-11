Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Peak bloom could be coming earlier than we thought!
The National Mall National Park Service changed its peak bloom prediction for the cherry blossoms in D.C. from the last weekend of March to a week earlier.
“With significantly warmer than forecast temperatures over the last week and warmer than average temps expected to continue, we are now forecasting peak bloom to start in the range of March 21-24!” the NPS tweeted Wednesday.
Peak bloom for the cherry blossoms is the day when 70 percent of them are open.