



Guard Marshal Yanda officially hung up his cleats as an NFL player, retiring as a Raven on Wednesday.

The 13-year veteran played 177 regular season games all with Baltimore and tied tackle Jonathan Ogden for the most by any offensive lineman in team history. Yanda played 191 total games, which is the most ever by a Ravens offensive lineman.

“When I hear the phrase ‘Play Like a Raven,’ my mind jumps to players like Ray Lewis and Marshal Yanda. Each came into the league underappreciated and became Hall of Fame-type players. They found ways to become the best at their positions. For Marshal, it was all about his hard work and dedication to be outstanding,” said team owner Steve Bisciotti. “It won’t be long before we add Marshal’s name to our Ring of Honor. That will be a special day for the entire Ravens family, including the fans.”

The Iowa native is considered one of the greatest players to wear a Ravens uniform: a 8-time Pro-Bowler.

Yanda helped the Ravens O-line reach a new single-season rushing record in 2019 with 3,296 yards. They also set records with 64 touchdowns, 531 points and 6,521 net yards.

Yanda leaves the NFL as a two-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time second-team All-Pro and a 2012 Super Bowl XLVII Champion.

Fellow Ravens and other players also shared their congratulations for Yanda:

“It’s difficult to put into words just how much Marshal means to me, because he’s been so significant in my development as a pro. I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for me, let alone the game of football,” said Ravens tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. “He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer as a football player, a father and a friend. I’m very happy that he’s able to walk away on his own terms with a healthy body. I know he’s pumped to spend the days ahead with his kids and wife. I pray for many more blessings for him and his family.”

“One thing about Marshal, on Sunday, is you didn’t have to worry about him being ready to play. Every Sunday he was ready to go, he brought the energy, and he brought the competitive nature to our locker room, said Ravens RB Mark Ingram. “He’s just a true warrior, a true dog that you want to be out on the field with. You don’t want to play against him, but you want to suit up with him. That’s for sure.”

“He is the best example of what it means to be a great teammate – selfless, constantly working, relentless, tough, poised and incredibly skilled,” said Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. “He is an excellent leader. He made our team better in many ways and is one of the main reasons we have Super Bowl rings. Furthermore, and more importantly, he’s a great friend and family man. I’m honored just to have had the opportunity to play with Marshal, and I’m grateful to call him a friend.”

“It was an honor to be in the same huddle with Marshal Yanda. He has so much passion for the game, and he helped inspire his teammates to be the best players they could be. His leadership and approach to the game were second-to-none. Marshal is the ultimate teammate, and we’ll miss having him in the locker room,” said Ravens TE Nick Boyle.

“When you think about who you would want as a teammate, Marshal is at the top of the list. His effort every day to be the best at his craft was amazing to watch. Every time he stepped on the field, you knew you were getting everything he had. He is a true stand-up guy who always tried to make the people around him better,” said former Raven and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

“When I tell my son or daughter about football [someday], I’ll tell them he was one of the best guards I went up against in the league. He’s got nastiness, he’s physical, and he has finesse. He’s strong, but if you try to beat him with a little finesse, he can handle that, too, because he’s got good feet. He’s got the whole package,” said Bengals DT Geno Atkins.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman added: “Marshal served as a great mentor to young players coming into the league, showing them how to be a professional, and he always competed every day with a lot of pride. That really showed up in his work product.”

Yanda and his wife Shannon have three children — sons Graham and Logan and daughter Libby.