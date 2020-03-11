Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The World Health Organization is officially characterizing the COVID-19 virus a pandemic, they said Wednesday.
Though no one in Maryland has died, there are nine cases in the state.
Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland so that MEMA and the state health department can ramp up coordination between state and local agencies.
Although the governor said this news is “not a reason to panic,” he said residents should pay attention to information and be prepared. He also said Marylanders should go to work and schools like they normally do.
This story is breaking.