Comments
CLARKSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident in Clarksville, police say.
At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, a car was making a left turn from Route 108 westbound onto Great Star Drive when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driving on Route 108.
The motorcyclist, from Clarksville, was taken by helicopter to UMD Shock Trauma Center where he is listed in critical condition.
The driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, Route 108 in the area of Great Star Drive was partially closed for two hours.