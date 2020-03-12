BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During a colonoscopy last week, doctors discovered a malignant tumor in Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini’s colon.

It was successfully removed Thursday, his team said in a statement.

The Orioles said there is no timetable for his recovery at this time, but they should know more information next week.

“The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better,” said Mancini. “I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

Mancini had to leave the team during spring training for an “unspecified medical reason” and wrote to fans on Twitter that he would tell them when he had more clarity on the condition.

Once there is more clarity, I will be sure to keep everyone updated over the next few days. I look forward to a healthy recovery and being back on the field soon! — Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) March 8, 2020

The first baseman expressed his gratitude to everyone for all of their well wishes.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible,” said Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias.