BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Shamrock 5K has been canceled.

The race was supposed to be held Sunday, March 15.

“After consulting with our medical team this morning we have come to the conclusion that it would be irresponsible to hold a mass gathering on Sunday,” race officials said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“While the decision to cancel was one we did not take lightly, ultimately the “right” decision was clear. The safety and security of our runners, volunteers, staff, partners, and spectators are always our main concern,” the announcement continued.

All registrations will be deferred to 2021.

Click here for more information.

 

