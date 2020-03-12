



As officials in Maryland and across the globe try to contain the coronavirus, travelers are being forced to either change their plans at the last minute or continue on with their trips despite the virus’s spread.

At Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday, a large group of students moved through the terminal after their field trip was cut short.

The group of nearly 60 students from Atlanta was on a trip to Washington, D.C. They’re now leaving a day early.

“We thought it might be coming just for safety, but we were kind of sad. They’re bummed, they want to stay,” Courtney Croker, a teacher chaperoning the group, said.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Americans are struggling to find flights to return home. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he was restricting travel from more than two dozen European countries for 30 days. U.S. travelers will be exempt from the ban but will have to undergo screening.

The move, one of several “strong but necessary actions” the president announced, brought mixed feelings from some passengers.

“I can understand banning travel to some of the places in Europe where it’s really widespread, but there are a lot of places where it’s not,” said Alyssa Kleinsteiber.

Traveler Shiyue Xie disagreed.

“I think what you got to do for the safety of the people, then I think it’s fair,” Xie said.

Flights are still taking off and landing at BWI, but travelers on Thursday had their guards up.

Rafael Lima was flying to Brazil.

“I can’t cancel that because I have some stuff to do there,” Lima said.

