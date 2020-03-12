CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore takes steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, both the city’s emergency management director and deputy director are on leave.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office confirmed both the deputy director and Director David McMillan are on leave; they did not say why.

Officials across the state are taking efforts to keep COVID-19 from spreading; as of Wednesday evening, 12 cases have been reported in the state, none of which are in Baltimore City.

