COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have hit the sports scene. The Big Ten Tournament is canceled, the organizers announced Thursday.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.” the organization said.
The Maryland Terrapins were scheduled to play in the quarterfinals Friday night. They were expected to be to be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Terps coach Mark Turgeon said the situation is “bigger than basketball.”
This comes after the NBA canceled the entire remainder of its season. Originally, the Big Ten tournament was to be played without fans, and limited staff.
The Washington Wizards also placed its players and staff on self-quarantine after the team came into contact with Utah Jazz when they played the team in late February.
