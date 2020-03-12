BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is complying with the COVID-19 public restrictions directed by the state, amid pandemic concerns.
Archbishop William E. Lori issued a statement following Governor Larry Hogan’s press conference, saying that all archdiocesan schools will be closed during the same period as Maryland public schools.
He also said he has instructed all parishes of the Archdiocese of Baltimore to limit attendance at all Masses and parish-sponsored events, to no more than 250 people until further notice.
The Archbishop also created a task force to guide all the decisions related to COVID-19 about meetings, parish events and travel concerns.
Schools are also making preparations to offer distance learning and out-of-school instruction.