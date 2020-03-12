BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twelve confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland as of March 12, 2020.
Most of the people who contracted COVID-19 had traveled overseas, officials said. On Thursday, Maryland reported its first community transmission case linked to the man in his 60s from Prince George’s County. That means the coronavirus wasn’t contracted abroad.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland so that state agencies can fast-track things needed for a quick response.
Here’s what else we know about the positive coronavirus cases in Maryland:
- Twelve people in total have tested positive for COVID-19:
- A Prince George’s County woman in her 50s tested positive after returning from traveling to Boston.
- An 86-year-old Harford County woman contracted the virus while traveling in Turkey. She’s believed to be the first person in the world to contract the latest strain of coronavirus while in that country.
- A Montgomery County man in his 60s who also traveled overseas was briefly hospitalized due to COVID-19. He is currently being self-quarantined.
- A trio of Montgomery County residents, including a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s, contracted the virus while traveling on a Nile River cruise in Egypt.
- Another Prince George’s County couple contracted the illness while they were on a cruise abroad.
- A woman in her 60s from Montgomery County contracted coronavirus on the same Egyptian cruise as the original Montgomery County cases.
- A man in his 60s from Baltimore County who recently worked at the AIPAC conference in DC.
- A man in his 20s from Montgomery County who traveled to Spain.
- A man in his 60s from Prince George’s County. This case is the first community transmission case in Maryland.
Other coronavirus cases in Maryland:
- A man from New Jersey contracted coronavirus while he was at the CPAC conference at the National Harbor in Prince George’s County.
- A volunteer firefighter in Montgomery County, who lives in Virginia, tested positive for coronavirus. State officials tested his fire crew, all negative, and cleared the stationed.
- A woman in her 70s from Montana is getting treatment after testing positive for coronavirus in Anne Arundel County.
More about the negative coronavirus tests:
- As of March 10, 103 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maryland; 94 people tested negative. Since then, health officials have stopped reporting pending or negative results.
- Three sisters at Bnos Yisroel School in Baltimore were sent home early Wednesday after officials were made aware of possible indirect contact between those students and someone who tested positive for coronavirus in New York. According to The Wall Street Journal, the girls had traveled to a bat mitzvah. They later tested negative.
How the state is responding to cases:
- Hogan submitted emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” for response efforts. That legislation allows the governor to transfer up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account to fund costs associated with COVID-19. The General Assembly passed the legislation unanimously and Hogan signed it Monday.
- The Maryland Department of Health is coordinating with nursing homes and assisted living facilities on infection control protocols. They are also restricting visitors.
- The Maryland Department of Education has sent guidelines to local schools about closures if necessary.
- Schools around the state have canceled all trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C.
- The Maryland Higher Education Commission is coordinating with the university system of Maryland and other institutions from bringing students home from study abroad.
- Several universities suspended study abroad programs.
- A number of universities, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Loyola University, Morgan State University and the Maryland Institute College of Art have canceled spring study abroad programs.
- Several universities have also moved their classes online.
- Hogan said Maryland has some of the top health research facilities in the world and he’s confident in the state’s abilities to respond effectively to current and future cases of coronavirus.
- The governor has also canceled all out-of-state travel for state employees.
- He also issued new protocols for state nursing home facilities.
Numerous events have been canceled or postponed due to the virus’ spread, including:
- Pearl Jam’s spring tour, which included a stop in Baltimore.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.