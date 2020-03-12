



Maryland has its first case of COVID19 community transmission, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

The patient, whose case was first announced Wednesday night, is a Prince George’s County resident, and had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual.

The governor said this first case of community transmission in Maryland means the state is entering a new phase to mitigate and limit the spread of the pandemic.

“What we are seeing now is what we have been anticipating and preparing for over the last several weeks.” He said in a tweet Thursday.

Gov. Hogan will announce to Marylanders “major actions” the state will be taking to protect public health and safety in a press conference at 4 p.m.

As the coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the state of Maryland is under a state of emergency.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

One of the most recent patients is a Montgomery Country resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain. He is not hospitalized.

Another patient is a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the recent American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington D.C. He is not hospitalized.

Baltimore County announced measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, closings all senior centers to the public starting Monday.

They also suspended all organized recreational activities and all county worker out-of-state travel is suspended in Baltimore County.

Maryland hospitals are preparing for an influx of patients as well, setting up triage tents to prepare for a potential increase in patients due to coronavirus.