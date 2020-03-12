



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan activated the National Guard Thursday and announced more restrictions after 12 residents test positive for coronavirus — including one community transmission case.

“We should expect the number of cases to dramatically rise,” Hogan said.

MEMA is now at its highest level to mobilize all state resources.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Non-essential state employees are asked to telework. Public access to state buildings is prohibited.

All events involving more than 250 people should be canceled, Hogan said.

Governor Hogan: All state employees approved for telework should telework; public access to state buildings prohibited; all gatherings of more than 250 people banned @wjz #BREAKING — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 12, 2020

Hogan also closed the cruise ship terminal at The Port of Baltimore.

All hospitals across the state must have restrictive visitor policies — no visitors under 18, screening for illness before visiting and one adult visitor per patient.

Visits to state prisons have also been halted.

Maryland public schools will be closed from March 16-27. Spring break can be used to make up school days. The schools will be cleaned while they are closed. Meals will continue to be provided to students.

State Schools Superintendent: Mon through Friday next week, all schools will be closed in the state of Maryland @wjz #BREAKING — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 12, 2020

Hogan also deferred all state duties to Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here