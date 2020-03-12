CORONAVIRUS IN MDLatest on the number of cases, closings and what you need to know
Filed Under:Breaking News, coronavirus closings, coronavirus latest, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Port Of Baltimore, Schools


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan activated the National Guard Thursday and announced more restrictions after 12 residents test positive for coronavirus — including one community transmission case.

“We should expect the number of cases to dramatically rise,” Hogan said.

MEMA is now at its highest level to mobilize all state resources.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Non-essential state employees are asked to telework. Public access to state buildings is prohibited.

All events involving more than 250 people should be canceled, Hogan said.

Hogan also closed the cruise ship terminal at The Port of Baltimore.

All hospitals across the state must have restrictive visitor policies — no visitors under 18, screening for illness before visiting and one adult visitor per patient.

Visits to state prisons have also been halted.

Maryland public schools will be closed from March 16-27. Spring break can be used to make up school days. The schools will be cleaned while they are closed. Meals will continue to be provided to students.

Hogan also deferred all state duties to Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here

Comments

Leave a Reply