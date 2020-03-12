CORONAVIRUS IN MDLatest on the number of cases, closings and what you need to know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announces a ban on all city permitted events with more than 250 attendants in Baltimore, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They recommend that other events with more than 250 people be postponed. They did not say for how long.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baltimore, but they are preparing for the possibility.

As other areas are doing so, Baltimore is temporarily suspending services at senior centers, though meals will still be provided to city seniors.

The city said there is not yet a recommendation to close schools, but they are preparing learning packets for Baltimore City School students.

This is a breaking story. We will update with more information once we have more confirmed.

 

