BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles spring training games have been canceled and Opening Day has been delayed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, according to Major League Baseball.
The MLB joined several other national sports leagues by canceling or postponing games.
The National Hockey League paused its season. The NCAA is also discussing whether or not to hold March Madness.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.