WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing an emergency paid sick leave bill.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, is one of the sponsors.
The bill would require employers to allow workers to gradually earn seven days of paid sick leave. It would also require an additional 14 days immediately at the beginning of a public health emergency like the coronavirus.
The paid sick days would even cover when a person’s child’s school is closed.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.