CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chris Van Hollen, coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Paid Sick Leave, Sick Leave, Talkers


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing an emergency paid sick leave bill.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, is one of the sponsors.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The bill would require employers to allow workers to gradually earn seven days of paid sick leave. It would also require an additional 14 days immediately at the beginning of a public health emergency like the coronavirus.

The paid sick days would even cover when a person’s child’s school is closed.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply