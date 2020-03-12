BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Maryland Army National Guard are putting their skills to the test in the hope of being named the best warrior in the state.

Thirteen soldiers are going head-to-head in the Guard’s Best Warrior competition.

“Some of the things they’re going to do out here (are) very strenuous, rigorous, challenging events,” said National Guard Maj. Kurt Rauschenberg.

The events in the competition use skills the soldiers have been perfecting since basic training, from putting together a rifle to demonstrating navigation skills.

“I wanted to refresh on a lot of our basic warrior tasks and drills as well as to further my knowledge so I can best serve my unit,” said Sgt. Brian Murphy.

There’s also a 12-mile march during which the soldiers will have to carry a 35-pound backpack.

“You’re pushing yourself to your max but you’re also watching others do the exact same thing,” said 2nd Lt. Benjamin Sanders from Annapolis.

Military members from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia, partners of the Army National Guard, will also compete.

“It’s an outstanding way of continuing our training with our partners, getting to know them, and building a relationship with them,” Rauschenberg said.

The winner of the competition will go on to a regional event and then nationals before competing against the entire U.S. Army.