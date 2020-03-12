Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police will be increasing its patrols ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this weekend.
Police will target impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers around the state.
Last year, state police made 134 DUI arrest, 29 criminal arrests and 33 drug-related arrests. They also issued 1,001 speeding tickets, 102 seat belt citations and 3,059 other tickets.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, 485 people died on Maryland’s road in 2018 and about a third involved impaired driving.
State police offer these tips to people celebrating the holiday:
If you are attending a St. Patrick’s Day gathering:
- Designate your sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.
- If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.
- Consider using public transportation, call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.
- Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.
- If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, call police.
- Always buckle up.
- Don’t text, use a cellphone that is not hands-free or drive distracted.
If you are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day gathering:
- Remember, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
- Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guest who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.
- Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.
- Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.