ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing mother and son who were last seen Thursday at Festival Park.

Dana Schneider, 36, and Damian Iverson, 3, are both missing.

Police said Dana suffers from bipolar disorder and seizures. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket.

Damian is autistic. Police said he was last seen wearing a camo jacket, Curious George t-shirt, blue jeans and light-up Lion King shoes.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.

