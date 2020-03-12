CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    10:00 PMTommy
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Stetson Miller
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Edmonson avenue, Fatal Hit-And-Run, Hit and Run, Local TV, Talkers, Tyrone Taylor


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a Baltimore man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week is pleading for answers as police continue their search for the driver.

Family members remember Tyrone Taylor, 51, as a humble, easy-going man.

“It’s just devastating,” Taylor’s son Lattari Sample said. “He didn’t deserve to go that way.”

Police Searching For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run In SW Baltimore

Police said Taylor was walking in the 3000 block of Edmonson Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Sample recalled the moment he answered the phone Wednesday morning to learn his dad was gone.

“Everything stood still for a second, like I just lost it,” he said. “My whole world shattered.”

Renee Chance, Taylor’s fiancee, said he was on his way back from the store when he was hit.

“He had a beautiful heart and a beautiful spirit and I’m going to miss him because he was so good,” she said.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Taylor was a dark-colored pickup truck and was last seen heading east on Edmonson Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police.

Stetson Miller

Comments

Leave a Reply