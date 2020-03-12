



The family of a Baltimore man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week is pleading for answers as police continue their search for the driver.

Family members remember Tyrone Taylor, 51, as a humble, easy-going man.

“It’s just devastating,” Taylor’s son Lattari Sample said. “He didn’t deserve to go that way.”

Police Searching For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run In SW Baltimore

Police said Taylor was walking in the 3000 block of Edmonson Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Sample recalled the moment he answered the phone Wednesday morning to learn his dad was gone.

“Everything stood still for a second, like I just lost it,” he said. “My whole world shattered.”

Renee Chance, Taylor’s fiancee, said he was on his way back from the store when he was hit.

“He had a beautiful heart and a beautiful spirit and I’m going to miss him because he was so good,” she said.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Taylor was a dark-colored pickup truck and was last seen heading east on Edmonson Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police.