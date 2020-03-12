



The Washington Wizards are putting its staff and players on self-quarantine, following possible exposure to Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gobert is a Utah Jazz player and played the Wizards on February 29. Another player on Jazz’s team tested positive Thursday morning.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The team said that under the direction of team and MedStar medical staff, the Wizards have advised players, coaches and basketball operations personnel to self-quarantine for the next three to four days.

The decision was made due to the team’s recent game schedule. They played at Utah on February 29 and against New York on March 10, who played Utah on March 4.

Players, coaches and staff who exhibit flu-like symptoms will be tested for the coronavirus.

This comes just hours after the NBA announced Wednesday it is suspending its season until further notice.

The Wizards were scheduled to play their next game in Boston against the Celtics on Friday at TD Garden, and were in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital reached 10.

Officials are recommending gatherings of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled.