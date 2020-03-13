CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, coronavirus, COVID-19, Johnny Olszewski, Local TV, Maryland News, Mayor Jack Young, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday they will issue joint executive orders effective immediately that neither jurisdiction will turn off water service for failure to pay during the Sate of Emergency.

The joint orders come amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Mayor Young said in a press release Friday that:

“It is critical that we ensure residents have all the essential resources and services they need to safeguard themselves and their families. All residents in the Baltimore region can be assured that their services will continue regardless of their ability to pay, while we continue to work through this public health crisis.”

Olszewski said, “during uncertain times, such as these, this commitment to our residents represents another step in our efforts to ensure their safety and health as we manage this crisis together.”

The order from Mayor Young and County Executive Olszewski will remain in place while Maryland is under a State of Emergency.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage oncoronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply