The move means that the team will be able to retain the 27-year-old for the 2020 season while the two sides continue to work towards a long-term deal. Judon led the team in sacks in 2019 with 9.5 and made his first trip to the Pro Bowl as a result.

We have designated OLB Matthew Judon as our 2020 franchise player. pic.twitter.com/Jf7WN7CI7d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2020

The 2019 season was the best of Judon’s five-year career, starting all 16 games for the team while compiling career highs in sacks, quarterback hits (33) and forced fumbles (4). The team’s fifth round pick in the 2016 Draft has grown into a productive pass rusher, totaling 28.5 sacks, 45 tackles for loss and 82 quarterback hits in his five seasons.

The Ravens had until Monday, March 16th to decide whether to franchise Judon or not as the NFL gears up for the official start of its new league year next week. The league is still facing plenty of questions, including whether or not the 2020 league year will be operating under a new collective bargaining agreement. The proposed CBA is being voted on by the the players who have until 11:59 p.m. EST on Saturday night to cast their votes.