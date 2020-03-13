Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most staff for the Baltimore Ravens will work remotely for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus, the team said Friday.
“All air business travel has been suspended,” the team said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate this developing situation and adjust as circumstances warrant.”
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Uy9M8YwHdB
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2020
A number of college and professional sports leagues, including the Masters and Major League Baseball, have postponed events.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.