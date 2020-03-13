BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore Gas and Electric will waive late fees and will be suspending its disconnecting operations during this time of temporary hardship.
“We are suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1. We will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options,” BGE stated.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations In Baltimore, Across Maryland
- Coronavirus Closings: Maryland, DC Universities Class Cancellations, Shifting To Online Classes
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The adjustment will be made through May 1.
BGE is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are here to help customers through financial hardship. We are suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1. We have programs to help. https://t.co/Djg13WRK2f
— BGE (@MyBGE) March 13, 2020
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.