CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Schools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore Gas and Electric will waive late fees and will be suspending its disconnecting operations during this time of temporary hardship.

“We are suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1. We will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options,” BGE stated.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The adjustment will be made through May 1.

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

