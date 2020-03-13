Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A “military retiree dependent” tested positive for coronavirus at Joint Base Andrews this week, a military official said.
The person reportedly had traveled abroad to South Korea and the Philippines. After coming down with symptoms, they went to get tested on Wednesday.
The person is now self-quarantined at their home in Waldorf.
Officials said there is no impact on operations at the base. They did not provide further information about the person who tested positive.
As of Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12 cases of COVID-19 in the state. It does not appear the Joint Base Andrews case is included in that count.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.